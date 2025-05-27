CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has sharply criticized the ongoing corruption investigation targeting Istanbul Municipality, calling it politically motivated and lacking concrete evidence.

“[Istanbul Mayor] Ekrem İmamoğlu is the duly elected mayor of Istanbul. There are accusations, but no indictment. Even if there were, there’s no trial. Even if a trial began, there’s no ruling. Even if a ruling were issued, it wouldn’t be final,” Özel said during the parliamentary group meeting on May 27.

İmamoğlu was arrested along with dozens of senior municipal officials in late March as part of a wide-reaching corruption investigation.

“İmamoğlu is innocent, and one day he will hold you accountable for all of this,” Özel declared.

Özel also reminded that several world leaders called for İmamoğlu’s released during the Socialist International meeting held in Istanbul last week.

He also slammed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for likening the alleged municipal corruption network to the tentacles of an octopus.

“You see how they looted Istanbul’s resources. [Authorities] reveal tentacles of an octopus extending from Istanbul to other cities, to abroad. Their own friends confess how they extorted money and received bribes,” Erdoğan said at an event in Istanbul last week.

Özel, however, dismissed the allegations, underlining the lack of tangible evidence.

His remarks came as a new investigation was launched on May 27 into Istanbul’s Acting Mayor Nuri Aslan, who has taken over İmamoğlu’s duties following his arrest. Aslan visited the courthouse on May 26 to inquire about the situation of detained municipal staff and reportedly had an altercation with security personnel.

CHP pushes for mid-year hike in minimum wage

Meanwhile, Özel announced that he will hold a series of meetings this week with labor unions to push for a mid-year hike in the minimum wage.

“We will also discuss how to protect small business owners. We will fight tooth and nail to secure a wage hike for workers and a raise for retirees,” he said.

The CHP leader called on the public to attend the party’s rallies in Istanbul’s Esenler on May 28, in the northern province of Düzce and the southern city of Antalya over the weekend.