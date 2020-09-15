CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu met the chair of the Future Party, Ahmet Davutoğlu, on Sept. 15 as part of a courtesy visit of the former.

“We discussed the problems of Turkey with the world, we assessed the economy. Mr. Chairman [Davutoğlu] also expressed the views of the Future Party. It was also important that we form a common discourse. We have expressed a longing for Turkey where everyone can freely express their thoughts,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a joint press conference with Davutoğlu.

Davutoğlu, for his part, stated the importance of politicians to come together and exchange views in a period that’s witnessing extensive changes in the region and in the country. “Recently, there is such a political atmosphere that politicians’ conversation and speech are dominated by a polarizing language as if it was an extraordinary situation. The visit of Mr. Chairman to our party is a good start,” he stated.

The Future Party aims to create a policy that encompasses the whole society, Davutoğlu said, noting that his party will complete its provincial meets and hold the general convention in October.