CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has called on the Constitutional Court to annul the additional vehicle tax the government has issued to increase the revenues of the government amid ongoing economic problems.

“I call on the Constitutional Court to speedily discuss and give its ruling on the vehicle tax,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at an address to his parliamentary group on July 25.

The CHP officially appealed to the high court on July 24 for the annulment of the additional vehicle tax and some other tax hikes. “The government is issuing new taxes every day. They did not do anything to recover the economy except for increasing taxes and price hikes,” the CHP leader said.

Criticizing the government for mismanaging the economy and for creating additional burden on the shoulders of middle- and low-income groups of society, Kılıçdaroğlu said the continuation of this policy will cause a deeper collapse.

 

