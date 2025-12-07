CHP brings seven new figures into leaner executive team

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has unveiled a streamlined leadership team for the new term, with chair Özgür Özel introducing a reshaped lineup that reduces the number of senior members from 23 to 18 and brings seven new figures into top posts.

The appointments were finalized at the first gathering of the new Party Assembly members on Dec. 6, following Özel’s reelection at the CHP’s 39th regular congress held on Nov. 28-30.

Under the party’s revised structure, the group of deputy leaders —referred to as the “shadow cabinet” — will now report to the campaign office of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the party’s presidential hopeful, rather than to the Central Executive Board.

Evrim Rızvanoğlu, a former DEVA Party member, entered the board and will oversee environmental, nature and animal rights policies. Serkan Özcan, an adviser to İmamoğlu and formerly of the Future Party, was appointed to manage institutional and inter-party relations, while Güldem Atabay will lead economic policy.

MP Zeynel Emre was named party spokesperson. Sezgin Tanrıkulu will guide human rights policy and Nurhayat Altaca Kayışoğlu will direct the CHP’s overseas organization. Former senior CHP figure Bihlun Tamaylıgil will handle outreach to employers and professional associations.

Several prominent figures — including Selin Sayek Böke, Ensar Aytekin, Özgür Karabat, Ulaş Karasu, Gökan Zeybek, Burhanettin Bulut, Gül Çiftçi, Namık Tan, Yankı Bağcıoğlu and Gökçe Gökçen — retained their posts.

The leadership overhaul followed Özel’s sweeping victory: all 1,333 valid votes cast at the congress supported his reelection, and delegates approved his full proposed Party Assembly list the next day. Of the members elected, 48 retained their seats while 32 newcomers entered the expanded assembly.

Among the top vote-getters were former CHP lawmaker Polat Şaroğlu, tax expert Ozan Bingöl, MP Ali Gökçek and current executive board members Gamze Taşçıer and Deniz Yavuzyılmaz.

New additions included economist Kerim Rota, formerly of the Future Party; Oya Ünlü Kızıl, a former adviser to late Economy Minister Kemal Derviş; and political scientist Barış Övgün. Other high-profile names joining the assembly were former deputy İlhan Cihaner, law professor Şule Özsoy Boyunsuz, former Ambassador to Nicosia Ömer Kaya Türkmen and former Ankara Municipality press adviser Volkan Gültekin.

Some from the outgoing team — including Ali Haydar Fırat, Semra Dinçer, Berkay Gezgin and Emine Uçak Erdoğan — did not seek reelection.

“This is our last convention in opposition; we will hold our 40th convention in power,” Özel told delegates in his victory speech, signaling a push for early elections despite nationwide polls not being scheduled until 2028.

The CHP has held two extraordinary conventions this year, each reaffirming Özel’s leadership amid ongoing legal debates over its 2023 congress.