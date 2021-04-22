CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

  • April 22 2021 14:58:36

CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

ANKARA
CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has lodged an appeal to the Council of State to nix a presidential decree to pull back Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, a multilateral Council of Europe blueprint introducing measures to stop violence against women.

“We hope that the Council of State will give priority [to our appeal] and will decide in favor of women and of Turkey,” Özgür Özel, deputy parliamentary group leader of the CHP, and CHP deputy leader Gülizar Biçer Karaca told reporters on April 22.

Özel recalled that Turkey pulled back from the Istanbul Convention on March 20 through a presidential decree although it was approved by the consent of all parties in parliament a decade ago.

The CHP’s appeal has three legal grounds, Özel informed. “First, we think that this [presidential decree] is null and void procedurally and we want the Council of State to register this. Second, we are proving that this decree is a clear breach of the constitution and we want the Council of State to nullify it,” Özel said.

The CHP’s third demand from the Council of State is the cessation of the execution of this decree because the removal from the convention has made fight against violence on women much more complicated. “The AK Party [Justice and Development Party] is trying to withdraw Turkey from the convention even though 88 women were killed only in the first three months of this year,” he stated. “Defending the Istanbul Convention is defending life. Defending the Istanbul Convention is defending the image of the contemporary Republic of Turkey in the world,” Özel stated.

For her part, Karaca, argued that the decree was in violation of the constitution and null and void in the conscience of the public opinion. She recalled that newly appointed Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık had described the convention as the fundamental law in preventing all sorts of violence.

Politics,

TURKEY CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

    Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

  2. Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

    Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

  3. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  5. Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

    Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex
Recommended
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes
CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves

CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves
MHP calls on opposition to collaborate for new charter

MHP calls on opposition to collaborate for new charter
Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period

Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period
Lack of adequate efforts aggravating problems in Turkey, says CHP leader

Lack of adequate efforts aggravating problems in Turkey, says CHP leader
Turkey marks death anniversary of eight president

Turkey marks death anniversary of eight president
WORLD US announces probe into Minneapolis police

US announces probe into Minneapolis police

The U.S. Justice Department announced on April 21 an investigation into the Minneapolis police, a day after a white former officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, signaling the Biden administration’s intention to use federal powers to clean up systemic police abuse.
ECONOMY Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul launched an investigation into a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform, Thodex, of which website is inaccessible currently.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Olympic champion Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül on April 22 won gold in the 2021 European Championships in Warsaw.