Choir lifts spirits in quake-hit Hatay

HATAY

After losing seven of its members in the earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, the Antakya Civilizations Choir keeps the spirit of coexistence alive through concerts in Hatay, devastated by the disaster.

Founded in 2007 with artists from different religious and sectarian backgrounds to promote Hatay, the choir has taken to the stage in black attire since the earthquakes that claimed the lives of seven of its members.

Honoring their lost members through song, the choir has been uplifting quake survivors with their performances.

With a mission to showcase Hatay’s culture of coexistence to the world, the choir continues to highlight this aspect of the city in its events.

During a concert in Antakya marking the second anniversary of the disaster, the 193-member choir performed the song Derdin Ne Hatay for the first time.

Choir conductor Yılmaz Özfırat, who was rescued from the rubble of his collapsed home eight hours after the earthquake, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Feb. 6 was a “night of mourning” for them.

“There are no words to describe our emotions,” Özfırat said. “We try to make music out of our pain. We aim to convey our feelings through music. We lost our members and many friends in the city, but we have not lost hope.”

Noting that the people of Hatay, who suffered immense loss, are trying to rebuild their lives, Özfırat said, “Works are underway to provide everyone with living spaces as soon as possible. The state is doing everything it can, and that gives us hope for the future. Of course, our grief is too much — we miss our friends and neighbors — but we also know how to be grateful.

“That’s why the people of Hatay are deeply rooted and resilient. They hold onto one another, they support each other. No matter where they go, they always return. They cannot give up on this place. And neither can we. We are committed to preserving both the region’s demographics and its culture of coexistence,” he added.

Özfırat also spoke about the choir’s concerts in 11 quake-affected provinces last December, which aimed to lift people’s spirits.

Costumes and instruments lost

The choir’s post-earthquake performances, their black attire, and their rendition of the song “Yara Bere” (Bruises and Wounds) carry deep significance, Özfırat explained.

“Black is our mourning color — we simply cannot celebrate yet. Frankly, we are not ready. That’s why, especially on Feb. 6, we all wear black,” he said. “We lost our costumes, our instruments — everything. But we know that these are just material things, and they can be replaced. Possessions are fleeting. That’s the message we want to convey.

“When you listen to Yara Bere, you see that we are indeed bruised and wounded. We were trapped under the rubble, but we survived — and we will keep surviving.”

The choir lost members Mehmet Özdemir, Gizem Dönmez, Hakan Samsunlu, Pınar Aksoy, Fatma Çevik, Müge Mimaroğlu and Ahmet Fehmi Ayaz in the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

Costumes and instruments lost

