Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect dead

Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect dead

TAIZHOU
Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect dead

At a quiet cemetery in eastern China, bereaved father Seakoo Wu pulls out his phone, places it on a gravestone and plays a recording of his son.

They are words that the late student never spoke, but brought into being with artificial intelligence.

"I know you're in great pain every day because of me, and feel guilty and helpless," intones Xuanmo in a slightly robotic voice.

"Even though I can't be by your side ever again, my soul is still in this world, accompanying you through life."

Stricken by grief, Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed.

Ultimately Wu wants to build a fully realistic replica that behaves just like his dead son but dwells in virtual reality.

"Once we synchronise reality and the metaverse, I'll have my son with me again," Wu said.

"I can train him... so that when he sees me, he knows I'm his father."

Some Chinese firms claim to have created thousands of "digital people" from as little as 30 seconds of audiovisual material of the deceased.

Experts say they can offer much-needed comfort for people devastated by the loss of loved ones.

But they also evoke an unsettling theme from the British sci-fi series "Black Mirror" in which people rely on advanced AI for bereavement support.

Wu and his wife were devastated when Xuanmo, their only child, died of a sudden stroke last year at the age of 22 while attending Exeter University in Britain.

The accounting and finance student, keen sportsman and posthumous organ donor "had such a rich and varied life", said Wu.

"He always carried in him this desire to help people and a sense of right and wrong," he told AFP.

Following a boom in deep learning technologies like ChatGPT in China, Wu began researching ways to resurrect him.

He gathered photos, videos and audio recordings of his son, and spent thousands of dollars hiring AI firms that cloned Xuanmo's face and voice.

The results so far are rudimentary, but he has also set up a work team to create a database containing vast amounts of information on his son.

Wu hopes to feed it into powerful algorithms to create an avatar capable of copying his son's thinking and speech patterns with extreme precision.

Several companies specializing in so-called "ghost bots" have emerged in the United States in recent years.

But the industry is booming in China, according to Zhang Zewei, the founder of the AI firm Super Brain and a former collaborator with Wu.

"On AI technology, China is in the highest class worldwide," said Zhang from a workspace in the eastern city of Jingjiang.

"And there are so many people in China, many with emotional needs, which gives us an advantage when it comes to market demand."

Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 14-year-old abducted girl brought home from Iran

14-year-old abducted girl brought home from Iran

LATEST NEWS

  1. 14-year-old abducted girl brought home from Iran

    14-year-old abducted girl brought home from Iran

  2. Türkiye to continue daylight saving time: Minister

    Türkiye to continue daylight saving time: Minister

  3. Images from Lake Van reveal severe drought

    Images from Lake Van reveal severe drought

  4. Online food guide's list of Turkish dishes stirs debate

    Online food guide's list of Turkish dishes stirs debate

  5. Air pollution in Istanbul may ‘increase risk of heart disease’

    Air pollution in Istanbul may ‘increase risk of heart disease’
Recommended
Turkish photographer wins NATO contest

Turkish photographer wins NATO contest
Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace restoration reveals hidden artistic gems

Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace restoration reveals hidden artistic gems
Zack Snyder creates his own Star Wars with Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder creates his own 'Star Wars' with 'Rebel Moon'
4th Harry Potter store in the world to open in Istanbul

4th Harry Potter store in the world to open in Istanbul
Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards
Live music offers respite from Ukraine trench life

Live music offers respite from Ukraine trench life
WORLD Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan's ruling party on Friday nominated incumbent President Ilham Aliyev for re-election next year, a move expected to extend the decades-long rule of the Aliyev family.
ECONOMY AmCham awards presented at a ceremony

AmCham awards presented at a ceremony

AmCham Türkiye’s "I AmChamPion" Awards were presented for the fifth time at a ceremony held in Istanbul on Dec. 14.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.