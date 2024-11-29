China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom

China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom

BEIJING
Chinas aging population fuels silver economy boom

China's market for aging-related services, known as the "silver economy," is rapidly expanding in response to the country's growing elderly population.

By 2035, more than 30% of China's population—over 400 million people—will be aged 60 or above. With this demographic shift, Beijing has projected the silver economy to grow significantly, from 7 trillion yuan ($982 billion) currently to approximately 30 trillion yuan ($4.2 trillion) in 2035.

This trend is driving demand for innovative services and solutions tailored to older adults, moving beyond traditional nursing homes. The government is focused on promoting home care services, meal deliveries, and senior-friendly products like clothing, technology, and food.

The initiatives not only reflect China's deep cultural value of aging at home but also offer a more affordable alternative for families.

Experts stress the growing need for dementia care, with cognitive screening and specialized staff training becoming key priorities. Additionally, businesses are capitalizing on this market, with property developers and insurance companies creating high-end senior communities featuring amenities like movie rooms and dining services.

Meanwhile, the government is repurposing unused schools and kindergartens into care facilities to address the growing demand.

Despite this progress, challenges remain. Many older Chinese have limited spending power, with a median annual income of just 11,400 yuan ($1,574), and even less in rural areas.

Experts emphasize the importance of continued investment and tax incentives to build industries and train workforces equipped to meet the needs of this growing demographic.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter
33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister

33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister
EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros
Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking

Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking
Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken

Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken
Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿