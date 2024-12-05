China urges US to 'stop sending wrong signals' over Taiwan

BEIJING

China on Dec. 5 urged the United States to "stop sending wrong signals" over Taiwan, after the announcement that Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson held a call with the self-ruled island's President Lai Ching-te.

Lai is currently visiting the American territory Guam during a Pacific tour that has angered China.

Taiwan's Presidential Office confirmed on Dec. 5 that the call had taken place, without elaborating on the discussion.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to rule out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under its control one day.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry on Dec. 5 urged Washington to "deliver on the promises of American leaders not to support Taiwan independence, to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and to stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces."

Spokesman Lin Jian said the U.S. should "clearly recognize the serious danger that separatist acts of Taiwan independence pose to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait."

"The Taiwan issue is the very core of China's core interests," he said at the regular press briefing, adding that China would take "resolute and effective measures" to defend its sovereignty.

In a separate statement on Dec. 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on U.S. companies and individuals for selling arms to Taiwan.