China urges US to 'stop sending wrong signals' over Taiwan

China urges US to 'stop sending wrong signals' over Taiwan

BEIJING
China urges US to stop sending wrong signals over Taiwan

China on Dec. 5 urged the United States to "stop sending wrong signals" over Taiwan, after the announcement that Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson held a call with the self-ruled island's President Lai Ching-te.

Lai is currently visiting the American territory Guam during a Pacific tour that has angered China.

Taiwan's Presidential Office confirmed on Dec. 5 that the call had taken place, without elaborating on the discussion.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to rule out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under its control one day.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry on Dec. 5 urged Washington to "deliver on the promises of American leaders not to support Taiwan independence, to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and to stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces."

Spokesman Lin Jian said the U.S. should "clearly recognize the serious danger that separatist acts of Taiwan independence pose to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait."

"The Taiwan issue is the very core of China's core interests," he said at the regular press briefing, adding that China would take "resolute and effective measures" to defend its sovereignty.

In a separate statement on Dec. 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on U.S. companies and individuals for selling arms to Taiwan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says
Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime
Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war

Aleppo slowly recovering from wounds of years-long civil war
Syrian anti-regime fighters advance towards Homs city

Syrian anti-regime fighters advance towards Homs city
New York police hunt brazen Manhattan gunman

New York police hunt brazen Manhattan gunman
World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN

World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN
South Korean ruling party says dangerous president must go

South Korean ruling party says 'dangerous' president must go
WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿