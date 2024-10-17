China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects

China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects

BEIJING
China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects

China said on Thursday it would boost credit available for unfinished housing projects to more than $500 billion as it unveiled another round of measures to shore up the sector and try to reignite the economy.

The real-estate sector has long accounted for around a quarter of gross domestic product and experienced dazzling growth for two decades but a years-long housing slump has battered growth as authorities eye a target of around five percent for 2024.

At a briefing, Housing Minister Ni Hong offered fresh help, saying Beijing will "increase the credit scale of white-list projects to four trillion" yuan ($562 billion) by the end of the year, up from more than two trillion.

The "white list" scheme, announced earlier this year, pushes local authorities to recommend housing projects for financial support and work with banks to ensure their completion.

China's leadership last month warned the economy was being plagued by "new problems" as officials unveiled a raft of stimulus in one of the biggest drives to boost growth for years.

Among the measures were a string of interest rate cuts, the loosening of restrictions on home-buying and moves to free up cash for banks to lend more.

on Thursday, Beijing said it estimated that "existing mortgage rates will fall by an average of about 0.5 percentage points" under those cuts.

That, central bank deputy governor Tao Ling said, would "save 150 billion yuan in interest expenditure overall, benefitting 50 million families and 150 million residents."

The latest announcement comes as China prepares to release third-quarter growth data today, which is forecast to be the slowest this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

    Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

  2. Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

  3. Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

    Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

  4. Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

    Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Recommended
Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul
Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Expansion in housing market continues in September

Expansion in housing market continues in September
$41 bln in World Banks climate funds unaccounted for: Oxfam

$41 bln in World Bank's climate funds unaccounted for: Oxfam
Lower rates, surging stock market fail to ignite US IPOs

Lower rates, surging stock market fail to ignite US IPOs
Amazon betting on nuclear power to fuel its AI ambitions

Amazon betting on nuclear power to fuel its AI ambitions
WORLD Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies Thursday Ukraine must be in a position of strength before any peace talks with Russia, as he presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defence chiefs in Brussels.

ECONOMY Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿