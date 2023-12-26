China softens stance on online gaming

China softens stance on online gaming

BANGKOK
China softens stance on online gaming

China’s press and publications authority has approved 105 new online games, saying it fully supports the industry after proposed curbs caused massive losses last week for investors in major games makers.

The National Press and Publication Administration issued a statement on its WeChat social media account yesterday saying the approvals by the Game Working Committee of China Music and Digital Association were “positive signals that support the prosperity and healthy development of the online game industry.”

Tencent's “Counter War: Future” and NetEase’s “Firefly Assault” were among games approved.

Draft guidelines for curbs on online gaming had caused share prices of video game makers like Tencent and Netease to plunge on Dec. 23, causing losses of tens of billions of dollars and dragging Chinese benchmarks lower.

The administration's guidelines said online games would be banned from offering incentives for daily log-ins or purchases.

Other restrictions include limiting how much users can recharge and issuing warnings for “irrational consumption behavior."

The Press and Publication Administration said that in 2023, 1,075 game version numbers had been issued, of which 977 were domestically produced and 98 were imported.

It also cited a “2023 China Game Industry Report” that it said showed sales revenue for the domestic online games market exceeded 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) in 2023, with the number of people playing the games reaching 668 million.

China has taken various measures against the online games sector in recent years.

In 2021, regulators limited the amount of time children could spend on games to just three hours a week, expressing concern about addiction to video gaming. Approvals of new video games were suspended for about eight months but resumed in April 2022 as a broader crackdown on the entire technology industry was eased.

online gaming,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

    Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

  2. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  3. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  4. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  5. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force
Recommended
Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin
Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut
China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble

China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble
Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike
Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets

Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets
Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024
WORLD Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane that had been grounded in France for days over concerns its roughly 300 mostly Indian passengers were part of a human trafficking scheme landed in Mumbai early Tuesday.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.