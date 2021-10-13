China says military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move

  • October 13 2021 09:33:00

China says military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move

BEIJING-Reuters
China says military drills near Taiwan a just move

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island's formal independence and are a "just" move to protect peace and stability, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Oct. 13.

It also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.

Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defense minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) "collusion" with foreign force and "provocations" over seeking Taiwan's independence.

Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion - a veiled reference to U.S. support for Taiwan - and separatist activities, protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

"They are absolutely just actions," Ma said.

"The DPP authorities' hyping of the so-called 'military threat' of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation," he added.

"If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation."

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.

Despite Ma's comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.

Xi did not mention a desire for peace and dialogue with China.

Jet,

TURKEY Turkey to rid northern Syria of terror groups, says foreign minister

Turkey to rid northern Syria of terror groups, says foreign minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ratified Paris climate accord to bring major changes in Turkey

    Ratified Paris climate accord to bring major changes in Turkey

  2. Some 7.5 million adults unvaccinated in Turkey

    Some 7.5 million adults unvaccinated in Turkey

  3. Turkey is strong, but not well managed, CHP leader says

    Turkey is strong, but not well managed, CHP leader says

  4. TÜSİAD rejects French claims over ‘influence in universities’

    TÜSİAD rejects French claims over ‘influence in universities’

  5. Erdoğan-Biden meeting in Rome an opportunity for ties: Chief adviser 

    Erdoğan-Biden meeting in Rome an opportunity for ties: Chief adviser 
Recommended
Colombia to leave Havana Syndrome embassy probe to US

Colombia to leave 'Havana Syndrome' embassy probe to US
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate
Kim vows to build ’invincible’ military while slamming US

Kim vows to build ’invincible’ military while slamming US
Polexit fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

'Polexit' fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland
WORLD China says military drills near Taiwan a just move

China says military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island's formal independence and are a "just" move to protect peace and stability, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Oct. 13.

ECONOMY House sales to foreigners surge by over 25 pct in Sept

House sales to foreigners surge by over 25 pct in Sept

Property sales to foreigners in Turkey rose by 25.8 percent annually in September, the country's statistical authority announced on Oct. 13.

SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 