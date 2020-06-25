China registers Turkey's first indigenous car design

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) announced on June 24 that the Chinese patent agency accepted its design registration application.

TOGG's designs of SUV and sedan cars were registered by the Chinese Patent Authority, according to the company's website.

The interior and exterior designs of TOGG's cars were registered in April by the EU's Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

TOGG will produce five different models - SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV - until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

The factory's cost is expected to reach 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion). It will employ 4,323 staff, including 300 qualified personnel.

The cars, indigenous to Turkey, will also be supported by the government with tax discounts and incentives.