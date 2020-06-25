China registers Turkey's first indigenous car design

  • June 25 2020 09:55:38

China registers Turkey's first indigenous car design

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
China registers Turkeys first indigenous car design

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) announced on June 24 that the Chinese patent agency accepted its design registration application.

TOGG's designs of SUV and sedan cars were registered by the Chinese Patent Authority, according to the company's website.

The interior and exterior designs of TOGG's cars were registered in April by the EU's Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

TOGG will produce five different models - SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV - until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

The factory's cost is expected to reach 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion). It will employ 4,323 staff, including 300 qualified personnel.

The cars, indigenous to Turkey, will also be supported by the government with tax discounts and incentives.

Car, China,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

  2. Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

    Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

  3. New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

    New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

  4. Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

    Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

  5. Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations

    Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations
Recommended
E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019
Free trade pact would bolster US-Turkish ties: Senator

Free trade pact would bolster US-Turkish ties: Senator
Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister
Sectoral confidence up in June

Sectoral confidence up in June
Turkish contractors ready to build Indonesian capital: Minister

Turkish contractors ready to build Indonesian capital: Minister
Turkish Treasury borrows $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1 bln through auctions

WORLD Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

German chemical giant Bayer said on June 24 it had agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end a wave of lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.

ECONOMY E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey amounted to 136 billion Turkish Liras (nearly $20 billion) in 2019, the country’s trade minister said on June 24.
SPORTS New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

The full fixtures of the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were announced on June 24. 