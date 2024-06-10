China Premier Li to pay visit to New Zealand 'this week'

China Premier Li to pay visit to New Zealand 'this week'

AUCKLAND
China Premier Li to pay visit to New Zealand this week

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit New Zealand this week, Prime Minister Chris Luxon said on Monday.

Li will be the first Chinese premier to visit New Zealand since 2017, embarking on a diplomatic trip that is widely expected to also take him to Australia.

"I look forward to warmly welcoming Premier Li in New Zealand," Luxon said in a statement.

"The premier's visit is a valuable opportunity for exchanges on areas of cooperation between New Zealand and China."

Luxon said Li, who is China's number two official, would arrive to a ceremonial welcome and official dinner "later this week", before a series of bilateral meetings.

Li follows a string of high-powered Chinese delegates who have made the trip to New Zealand in recent months.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level talks during a visit to the capital Wellington earlier this year.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Chinese consumers have long had an appetite for the country's meat, wine and milk.

Wellington has been one of Beijing's closest partners among Western democracies.

But relations have strained in recent years as China has looked to expand its military and diplomatic power across the Pacific.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

    Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

  2. Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

    Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

  3. UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

    UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

  4. Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

    Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

  5. Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

    Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9
Recommended
Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate
UN shocked at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages
Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
Assanges UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9
Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe

Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe
US calls for Japans help to replenish missile inventory

US calls for Japan's help to replenish missile inventory
Nearly 400 mln young kids ‘violently disciplined at home’

Nearly 400 mln young kids ‘violently disciplined at home’
WORLD Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

Hamas accepts a U.N. Security Council ceasefire resolution, and the group is ready to negotiate over the details, a senior Hamas official said on Tuesday in a first major green light to a recently announced proposal.
ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿