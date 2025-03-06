China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity

China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity

BEIJING
China plans to cut its steel output amid overcapacity

China has said it will cut the output of its giant steel industry to address overcapacity and halt plunging profits in the sector.

The world's largest steelmaker, which produced more than one billion tons in 2024, said in an official report that in 2025 it would "promote restructuring of the steel industry through output reduction."

The report by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's economic planning body, did not provide figures for the planned reduction.

"We will introduce policies and measures for resolving structural problems in key industries and end the phenomenon of 'rat-race' competition through industrial regulation and upgrading," it added.

The sector has been under pressure due to a prolonged slump in China's real estate market, traditionally a major steel consumer, that has hit domestic demand.

In February, a study by the Finland-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released said China needs to slash its steelmaking capacity by 15 percent in 2025 to meet its carbon emissions targets.

Despite plummeting profits at steel mills, production fell just 1.7 percent last year and exports hit 111 million tons, a nine-year high, fuelling frictions with China's trade partners.

Several countries have placed tariffs on Chinese steel exports in recent months.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on all steel imports into the United States, including those from China, from March 12.

Vietnam and South Korea, the largest importers of Chinese steel, also both announced levies that month.

India's steel minister said the country could impose tariffs in the next six months because of the "serious challenge" China's cheap imports posed to domestic producers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿