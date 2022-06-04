China, Papua New Guinea discuss free-trade deal

  • June 04 2022 07:00:00

China, Papua New Guinea discuss free-trade deal

PORT MORESBY
China, Papua New Guinea discuss free-trade deal

China and Papua New Guinea held talks on a free-trade deal on June 3, as Beijing’s foreign minister wrapped up a landmark tour of the Pacific Islands with a stop in the resource-rich nation.    

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape said discussions in the capital Port Moresby had focused on economic cooperation and a long-mooted trade agreement.    

China is already a major investor in Papua New Guinea and buys much of the country’s gas, minerals, timber and other resources.    

Beijing is vying with Australia to be Papua New Guinea’s leading trading partner.    

Marape, who has vowed to make his country the world’s richest black Christian nation, said he wants to shift the economy away from primary materials to more lucrative finished products.    

He has invited more Chinese investment and said work was ongoing on a trade deal.

“The specifics of the free-trade arrangement are being finalised as we go through, so that Papua New Guinea interests are not suppressed or harmed, but maintained and in fact augmented,” Marape said.  

His comments come as China, Australia and other Western allies race for influence across the Pacific Islands.    

The vast but sparsely populated region is home to vital shipping channels and - because of its location near areas where the Chinese and U.S. militaries operate - seen as strategically important.    

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has criss-crossed the South Pacific for more than a week, pressing the case for a greater role by Beijing in regional security.    

His trip prompted Australia’s new foreign minister Penny Wong to make quick-fire visits to three Pacific Island states, looking to shore up decades-long alliances.

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

MOST POPULAR

  1. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  2. Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

    Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

  3. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  4. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  5. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate
Recommended
California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet
Turkish Cargo selected fastest growing brand of the year

Turkish Cargo selected fastest growing brand of the year
Automotive market expands 19 percent in May

Automotive market expands 19 percent in May
Consumer price inflation at 73.5 percent in May

Consumer price inflation at 73.5 percent in May
Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite
UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos
WORLD More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 3 it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.