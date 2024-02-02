China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter

China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter

TOKYO
China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter

Data from a Japanese auto industry association show that China overtook Japan as the world’s largest vehicle exporter last year.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Japan exported 4.42 million vehicles in 2023, up 16 percent from a year earlier, while domestic auto sales totaled nearly 4.78 million vehicles.

According to figures released earlier by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China exported 4.91 million vehicles last year.

That was nearly 58 percent more than the year before. Much of the increase was driven by shipments of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Japan’s car exports totaled 4.2 million in 2022. It had held the role as top exporter since 2017.

Overall, auto sales in Japan have been mostly on the decline since 2000.

Toyota and other Japanese makers, including those making trucks and buses grouped in JAMA, have been developing EVs, but they also invest in hybrids, fuel cells and other types of powertrains.

Meanwhile, Chinese carmaker BYD said  that its future electric car factory in Hungary would start production in three years, making it the first Chinese company to manufacture passenger cars in Europe.

BYD had announced its intention to build the factory in December. The company already builds electric busses in Hungary.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results

Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results
Worlds air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels

World's air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels
Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes

Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes
Markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

Markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿