China not seeking new special treatment in WTO pacts

China not seeking new special treatment in WTO pacts

BEIJING
China not seeking new special treatment in WTO pacts

China will not be seeking new special and differential treatment, a privilege granted to developing countries, in current and future World Trade Organization (WTO) talks, the country's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua cited Chinese Premier Li Qiang's remarks at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In making the announcement, Li noted that the world's second biggest economy was behaving as "a responsible major developing country," Xinhua reported.

WTO agreements contain provisions allowing developing countries special rights, and for other members to treat them more favorably.

Such treatment includes longer timeframes for implementing commitments and measures to boost trading opportunities for these countries.

But some wealthy nations have in the past said that China should no longer be classified as a developing country, which is something that nations decide for themselves.

Washington has previously argued that China should relinquish the treatment given to developing countries.

On Sept. 23, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote on social media that according to Li, "China will no longer have access to Special and Differential Treatment in new WTO Agreements."

She lauded the announcement as a piece of "major news key to WTO reform," adding that it was "a culmination of many years of hard work."

pacts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

  2. Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

  3. Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

    Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

  4. Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

    Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

  5. Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

    Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Recommended
BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside
Business confidence, capacity usage edge up in September

Business confidence, capacity usage edge up in September
Stellantis to pause output at six European factories: Report

Stellantis to pause output at six European factories: Report
New Yorks finance sector faces risks from visa crackdown

New York's finance sector faces risks from visa crackdown
Powell warns of inflation risks from ‘aggressive rate cuts’

Powell warns of inflation risks from ‘aggressive rate cuts’
Authorities set up oversight of e-commerce platforms: Minister

Authorities set up oversight of e-commerce platforms: Minister
WORLD Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.  
ECONOMY BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿