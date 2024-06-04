China lunar probe takes off from Moon carrying samples

China lunar probe takes off from Moon carrying samples

BEIJING
China lunar probe takes off from Moon carrying samples

A Chinese probe carrying samples from the far side of the Moon started its journey back to Earth on Tuesday, the country's space agency said — a world first and a major achievement for Beijing's space programme.

The ascender module of the Chang'e-6 probe "lifted off from lunar surface" and entered a preset orbit around the Moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

It was the first craft to ever successfully take off from the satellite's far side, with state news agency Xinhua describing the launch as "an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history".

Analysis of the samples it is bringing back will allow scientists "to deepen research on the formation and evolutionary history of the moon", Xinhua quoted Chang'e-6 mission spokesman Ge Ping as saying.

It will also offer insights into "the origin of the solar system... laying an improved foundation for later exploration missions", he added.

The Chang'e-6 module touched down on Sunday in the Moon's immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system, according to the CNSA.

The probe's technically complex 53-day mission began on May 3.

The Chang'e-6 features two methods of sample collection: a drill to gather material under the surface and a robotic arm to grab specimens above the surface.

After it successfully gathered its samples, "a Chinese national flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon", the CNSA said.

Scientists say the Moon's dark side — so-called because it is invisible from Earth, not because it never catches the sun's rays — holds great promise for research because its craters are less covered by ancient lava flows than the near side.

Material collected from the far side may better shed light on how the Moon formed in the first place.

 'Space dream' 

 

Plans for China's "space dream" have been put into overdrive under President Xi Jinping.

Beijing has poured huge resources into its space programme over the past decade, targeting a string of ambitious undertakings in an effort to close the gap with the two traditional space powers — the United States and Russia.

It has notched several notable achievements, including building a space station called Tiangong, or "heavenly palace".

Beijing has landed robotic rovers on Mars and the Moon, and China is only the third country to independently put humans in orbit.

But Washington has warned that China's space programme is being used to mask military objectives and an effort to establish dominance in space.

China aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030 and plans to build a base on the lunar surface.

The United States is also planning to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2026 with its Artemis 3 mission.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

    Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

  3. Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

    Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

  4. Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

    Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

  5. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Recommended
Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state
US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms
Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce

Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce
Indias Modi set for tougher ride after close election win

India's Modi set for tougher ride after close election win
Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups

Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups
Worlds richest have never been so wealthy: study

World's richest have never been so wealthy: study
WORLD Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia's parliament on Tuesday passed a decree recognizing a Palestinian state, following last week's recognition by three other European states.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines (THY) and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a codeshare agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿