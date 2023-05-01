China factory activity cools in April

China factory activity cools in April

BEIJING
China factory activity cools in April

China’s manufacturing activity contracted in April, official figures showed yesterday, due to slack global demand and a slow domestic recovery after lifting COVID-related curbs.    

The official manufacturing purchasin-19g managers’ index (PMI) - a key gauge of Chinese factory output - fell to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March, and below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.    

Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had expected April factory activity to come at 51.4.    

The drop comes after February recorded the highest reading in more than a decade as factories returned to normal following a surge in COVID cases.    

China’s economy grew 4.5 percent in the first three months of the year as the country reopened after dropping strict health controls that helped keep the coronavirus in check but battered businesses and supply chains.    

But the world’s second-largest economy is also beset by a series of other crises, from a debt-laden property sector to flagging consumer confidence, global inflation, the threat of recession elsewhere, and geopolitical tensions with the United States.      

The government has set a comparatively modest growth target of around five percent this year, a goal Premier Li Qiang has warned could be hard to achieve.

COVID-19,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Labor Day

Türkiye marks Labor Day

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks Labor Day

    Türkiye marks Labor Day

  2. Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

    Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

  3. Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

    Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

  4. Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

    Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

    Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
Recommended
Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector

Companies mull over making more investments in white goods sector
Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister

Gov’t to review minimum wage in July: Minister
Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota

Russia raises Turkish tomato import quota
Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public
Time to prioritize social justice

Time to prioritize social justice
Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM
WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Turkish restaurant chain BigChefs is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the book building for the shares to be offered at 22.5 Turkish Liras per share taking place between May 3 and May 5.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.