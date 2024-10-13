China-EU EV talks end with 'major differences': Beijing

BEIJING

The latest negotiations over European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles ended in Brussels with "major differences" remaining, Beijing's commerce ministry said on Oct. 12.

Brussels has decided to impose swingeing new tariffs of up to 35.3 percent on imports of Chinese-made electric cars.

Representatives from Beijing and the 27-member bloc have held eight rounds of talks over the issue in Brussels since Sept. 20.

"There are still major differences between the two sides," a ministry statement said, adding that it has invited EU negotiators for further discussions in China.

Negotiators "made important progress in some areas," the statement said, but "have not reached a solution acceptable to both sides."

The two sides are major economic partners, but have butted heads in recent months over Beijing's generous subsidies for its domestic industries.

Brussels argues that the support undermines the principle of free competition and helped drive down the prices of Chinese exports, undercutting European competitors.

China has denied this and decried the EU tariffs, warning they will unleash a trade war.

Earlier this month it slapped provisional tariffs on EU-made brandy, alarming French producers.

Brussels is also investigating Chinese subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines.

China's Commerce Ministry on Oct. 11 warned EU negotiators against unilaterally setting prices with companies outside of its talks with Beijing.

"If the EU negotiates price commitments with some companies separately while negotiating with China, it will shake the foundation and mutual trust of the negotiations, interfere with the negotiations between the two sides, and be detrimental to the overall progress of the consultations," the ministry said.