China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars

ANKARA
China urges Türkiye to immediately revoke what it describes as “the discriminatory tariffs” imposed on Chinese-made passenger vehicles, the Commerce Ministry has said.

On June 8, the Turkish government announced a 40 percent additional tariff on imported fuel and hybrid passenger vehicles from China to take effect on July 7.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes Türkiye's imposition of additional tariffs on imports of Chinese passenger vehicles, a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry said.

Turkish officials said the additional tariff was introduced in a bid to a bid to narrow the country’s current account deficit and protect domestic automakers.

China will take all necessary measures to defend the interests of Chinese enterprises, said the spokesperson.

The additional 40 percent tariff, which comes on top of the already existing 10 percent customs duty, is expected to result in an increase in the prices of Chinese cars marketed in Türkiye.

Chinese brands, such as Skywell, MG, Chery, Leapmotor, Seres, Maxus, Hongqi, DFSK, BYD and NETA, sell cars in the Turkish market. Two more Chinese companies, namely SWM and Jaecoo, plan to enter the local market soon.

In the first four months of 2024, 29,539 Chinese-made vehicles were sold in Türkiye, corresponding to a 7.95 percent share in total sales.

The share of Chinese brands in passenger car sales was 9.91 percent.

