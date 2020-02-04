China confirms 425 deaths from new coronavirus

  • February 04 2020 09:15:34

BEIJING - Anadolu Agency
The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak climbed to 425, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Feb. 4.

In a statement, the commission said it has so far received a total of 20,438 confirmed cases, adding a total of 64 people died over the last 24 hours.

More than 171,000 people are under medical observation, while the number of people discharged reached 632.

A 44-year-old man died of the coronavirus in the Philippines, the first death confirmed outside China, according to the World Health Organization's local office on Feb. 2.

The patient was a Chinese national from Wuhan city, where the virus was first detected.

The NHC also announced the bodies of those who died due to the outbreak will be burned in crematorium areas near hospitals.

The number of people with the virus detected outside of China's mainland reached 15 in Hong Kong and reached eight in Macau, both are special administrative regions.

Besides China, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, and Canada.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency.

The U.S. declared a public health emergency due to the new type of coronavirus.

Russia on Feb.1 suspended the visa-free travel for tourists to and from China.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide and several airlines suspended flights to Wuhan.

Japan, South Korea, U.S., Australia, Pakistan, India, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus.

