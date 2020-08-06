China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

  • August 06 2020 10:28:00

China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

BEIJING- Agence Frace-Presse
China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

A Chinese court has overturned the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years behind bars for the crime, in a high-profile case that has thrown a spotlight on police torture in the justice system.

Zhang Yuhuan, 52, was jailed for the murder of two young boys in 1993 but always maintained he was tortured by police and forced to confess.

After serving nearly three decades in prison, a court in east China exonerated Zhang on Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence to support his conviction.

"After we reviewed the materials we found there is no direct evidence that can prove Zhang’s conviction," the Jiangxi High People’s Court said in a statement.

"So we... have declared Zhang innocent."

Zhang was China’s longest-serving wrongfully convicted inmate, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He was originally given a death sentence in 1995 but it was commuted to life imprisonment after he served two years in jail.

Following several unsuccessful appeals, the Jiangxi court in March last year finally agreed to retry the case.

It then concluded it was not possible to prove that sacks and hemp rope found at the murder scene and identified as tools in the crime were connected to Zhang.

After a tearful reunion with his family, Zhang ate glutinous rice balls and braised eggs as part of his first home-cooked meal in nearly three decades, Xinhua reported.

The court apologized to Zhang for the wrongful conviction.

Zhang’s lawyer Wang Fei told state-run China Daily that his client will seek compensation.

"We’re also planning to ask that those who committed judicial miscarriages in the case be held accountable," Wang said.

Observers have regularly raised concerns about due process in China, where the courts have a conviction rate of about 99 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. District governor of resort town dismissed

    District governor of resort town dismissed

  2. Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

    Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

  3. 13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

    13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

  4. Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

    Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178
Recommended
Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount
Facebook, Twitter take aim at Trump ’misinformation’

Facebook, Twitter take aim at Trump ’misinformation’
World responds to Lebanon’s plight as death toll tops 135

World responds to Lebanon’s plight as death toll tops 135
Keiko Ogura was eight when atomic bomb dropped in Hiroshima

Keiko Ogura was eight when atomic bomb dropped in Hiroshima
Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll tops 700,000

Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll tops 700,000

Spains former king Juan Carlos not in Dominican Republic: Official

Spain's former king Juan Carlos not in Dominican Republic: Official

WORLD China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

A Chinese court has overturned the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years behind bars for the crime, in a high-profile case that has thrown a spotlight on police torture in the justice system.
ECONOMY Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced on Aug. 5 that it has entered into an agreement to buy Istanbul-based Rollic, a fast-growing hyper-casual mobile game developer, as part of its latest effort to increase its audience and grow its advertising business.   
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.