Children taken under protection after engagement scandal

Children taken under protection after engagement scandal

MARDİN
Children taken under protection after engagement scandal

Following the leaked footage of an engagement ceremony involving two children aged 8 and 9 in the southeastern province of Mardin, the parents of the children have been taken into custody, and the children were placed under the protection of the Family and Social Services Ministry.

The revelation of the engagement ceremony, which took place between an 8-year-old girl and her 9-year-old cousin in Mardin's Kızıltepe district on Oct. 16, stirred outrage, while family members claimed that the ceremony was conducted merely as a formality, fulfilling the wishes of their grandparents.

The Mardin Governor’s Office confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the incident and that the children have been placed under protection.

Meanwhile, a detailed report shared by the local media on Oct. 17 suggested that the ceremony was not carried out upon the request of the grandparents, citing that a wedding ceremony for the children was planned for 15 days later.

The southeastern region is known for having the highest incidence of child marriages in the country, prompting the Family and Social Services Ministry to regularly work on reducing child marriage cases in the region.

A total of 668 boys and a staggering 11,520 girls were wedded last year, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş earlier said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

    Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

  2. Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

    Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

  3. Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

    Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

  4. Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

    Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

  5. From pencil and paper to media giant: A century of Disney

    From pencil and paper to media giant: A century of Disney
Recommended
Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism

Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism
Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk
Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall
Ancient palace dish found in Amasya

Ancient palace dish found in Amasya
Senior ISIL member sentenced to over 17 years

Senior ISIL member sentenced to over 17 years
Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N. Syria: Fidan

Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N. Syria: Fidan
WORLD Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

ECONOMY Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson said yesterday it had suffered a loss in the third quarter after writing down the value of its purchase of U.S. cloud operator Vonage.

SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.