Chief prosecutor elected Supreme Court head

  March 24 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's chief public prosecutor on March 24 was elected the new head of the Supreme Court.

The election of Mehmet Akarca took place in the Supreme Court building in the capital Ankara, with safeguards in line with the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 332 votes cast by members of the court, 267 were cast for Akarca.

A 1986 graduate of Dokuz Eylül University in İzmir, Akarca has worked in various public prosecution positions in the country and joined the Supreme Court in 2010.

He was appointed chief public prosecutor by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2015, and then reappointed in 2019.

Speaking after his election, Akarca thanked everyone for working hard during this difficult time, alluding to the virus pandemic, and wished the country well in the weeks and months ahead.

 

