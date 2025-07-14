Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

ANKARA
Chicken meat production showed strong annual growth in May, while egg production experienced a notable decline, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Chicken meat production increased by 11.7 percent compared to May of the previous year, reaching 241,782 tons. The number of chickens slaughtered also rose by 8.8 percent, totaling 129.9 million.

In contrast, egg production fell sharply. In May, 1.53 billion eggs were produced, marking a 13.5 percent decrease compared to the same month last year.

On a monthly basis, egg output declined by 1.6 percent. The downward trend continued over the January to May period, with egg production dropping 10.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Over the first five months of the year, chicken meat production rose by 14.1 percent, and the number of chickens slaughtered increased by 11 percent, while egg production continued to decline.

In the dairy sector, the amount of cow’s milk collected across Türkiye in May fell by 2 percent year-on-year to 999,348 tons. However, from January to May, milk collection rose slightly by 0.7 percent, reaching 4.8 million tons.

Yogurt production in May increased by 7.8 percent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching 121,555 tons.

Over the first five months of the year, yogurt output rose by 4 percent to 545,032 tons. Cow cheese production also showed modest growth, rising by 2.3 percent in May to 70,477 tons, and by 1.2 percent from January to May, reaching 348,132 tons.

