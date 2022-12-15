Chicken meat production rise in October

ANKARA

Türkiye’s chicken meat production increased in October compared with the same month of 2021, but milk output dropped, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Chicken meat production rose by 2.3 percent to more than 201,000 tons, while number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 1.6 percent year-on-year, but turkey meat production fell by 18.8 percent to 3,800 tons, TÜİK said.

Hen egg production, on the other hand, grew by 4.5 percent in October from a year ago to 1.7 billion units.

In January-October, the country’s chicken meat output exhibited a 9.5 percent increase from the first ten months of 2021 to strand at 2 million tons.

Hen egg and turkey meat production rose by 2.1 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

TÜİK also reported that the amount of cow’s milk collected by dairy enterprises decreased by 9.6 percent in October compared with the same month of 2021 to around 726,000 tons.

Drinking milk production amounted to 104,000 tons, pointing to a 24 percent decline from October last year.

Butter output was down more than 27 percent year-on-year to some 6,000 tons, while yoghurt production dropped by 3.9 percent to 89,000 tons.

In the first ten months of 2022, the amount of cow’s milk collected fell by 3.3 percent on an annual basis to 8.2 million tons, with drinking milk production also declining by 3.3 percent to 1.22 million tons.

Butter production grew 19 percent in January-October to 82,000 tons and yoghurt output grew 3.2 percent from the same period of 2021 to 978,000 tons, TÜİK data showed.