Chevron workers to end Australia gas plant strike

Chevron workers to end Australia gas plant strike

CANBERRA
Chevron workers to end Australia gas plant strike

Labor unions said on Sept. 22 they will end disruptive strike actions at Chevron Corp.'s three liquefied natural gas plants in Australia that provide more than 5 percent of global LNG supplies.

Chevron Australia and the Offshore Alliance said they had accepted an arbitrator’s recommendation for resolving a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The alliance is a partnership of the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, which represents workers in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Neither side gave any details on the proposed contract terms.

The strike actions involve 500 unionized staff who have yet to accept updated employment contracts at the U.S. energy giant’s three facilities in the Pilbara region of Western Australia state: Gorgon, Wheatstone Platform and Wheatstone Downstream.

The plants account for between 5 percent and 7 percent of global LNG supply and union unrest since Sept. 8 has affected global gas prices.

“The Offshore Alliance will now work with Chevron to finalize the drafting of the three agreements and members will soon cease current industrial action,” the unions said in a statement.

Chevron said it had accepted the recommendation of the arbitrator who brokered the resolution, Fair Work Commissioner Bernie Riordan, to “resolve all outstanding issues and finalize the agreements.”

Chevron is the last major gas producer in Western Australia without a current agreement after employees at Shell, INPEX Corp. and Woodside Energy signed off on their own updated agreements.

WORLD Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

    Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

  2. Ukraine's Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

    Ukraine's Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

  3. High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption

    High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption

  4. Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

    Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

  5. Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

    Turkish wrestler crowned world champion
Recommended
Money parked in KKM accounts continues to decline

Money parked in KKM accounts continues to decline
Musk’s Starlink seeks to offer service in Türkiye

Musk’s Starlink seeks to offer service in Türkiye
Turkish Airlines receives APEX World Class Award

Turkish Airlines receives APEX World Class Award
Bank of Japan maintains easy money policy

Bank of Japan maintains easy money policy
Microsoft to offer OpenAIs Dall-E 3 in Bing

Microsoft to offer OpenAI's Dall-E 3 in Bing
EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties

EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties
WORLD Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

US Vice President Kamala Harris took on a new role Friday fighting gun violence, a job likely to give her more visibility ahead of the 2024 election.
ECONOMY EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties

EU seeks to put brakes on China without hurting ties

When the EU launched an investigation into Chinese electric car subsidies, Brussels wanted the world to know that it will protect the automotive sector that is the jewel in Europe's industrial crown, even if it upsets Beijing.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish national wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has bagged the gold medal in the women's 68-kilogram category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade.