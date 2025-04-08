Chevron to survey east Med for Greek Cyprus claims

NICOSIA
Energy company Chevron will begin a survey of the east Mediterranean seabed early this summer to prepare for a pipeline connecting a sizable natural gas deposit off the Cyprus island with processing facilities in Egypt, Greek Cypriot officials have said.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in a meeting at Chevron headquarters in Houston the survey will proceed according to a set timetable.

The pipeline will link Greek Cyprus’ claimed Aphrodite field, estimated to contain up to 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with an undisclosed facility on Egypt’s coastline.

Christodoulides was in Houston as part of a weeklong trip to the U.S. to solicit investment in the east Mediterranean island nation.

In February, Chevron, NewMed and Shell signed an agreement with Egypt outlining the framework under which Aphrodite will be developed.

Ankara condemned the hydrocarbon agreement between Greek Cyprus and Egypt, calling it a threat to regional stability.

"Like other agreements... that ignore the interests of Turkish Cypriots and restrict their rights, this agreement is null and void," Turkish defense sources told local media on Feb. 20.

 US bill on East Med

Meanwhile, a bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The bill seeks to expand the existing “3+1” cooperation framework between the United States, Greece, Israel and Greek Cyprus, aiming to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and maritime security in the Eastern Mediterranean while countering malign influences in the region.

If enacted, the legislation would designate Greece and Greek Cyprus as key operational hubs for regional training initiatives.

A notable component of the bill is the complete removal of the U.S. arms embargo on Greek Cyprus.

The proposed legislation would amend the 2020 U.S. National Defense Authorization Act and the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act, thereby eliminating the remaining legal barriers to the sale and provision of U.S. defense articles and military assistance to Greek Cyprus.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has announced a restructuring of the country's diplomatic missions, following a decision to replace two pillars of ousted strongman Bashar al-Assad's foreign service.
