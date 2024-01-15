Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

ISTANBUL
Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Türkiye’s chemical industry aims to increase its export revenues by around 15 percent this year compared with 2023 to $35 billion.

The industry’s export revenues amounted to $30.57 billion last year, marking an 8.7 percent decline from 2022.

Global commodity prices fell by 15 percent, which impacted the Turkish chemicals sector’s export revenues, explained Adil Pelister, the president of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB).

“This year, we aim for export revenues of $35 billion, which means a 14 percent to 15 percent increase from 2023,” he said.

Some nine out of the 16 sub-sectors in the chemical industry managed to boost their export revenues last year.

The plastics sector took the lead with $9.1 billion, and the mineral fuels and oils ranked second at $8.3 billion in export revenues.

With a total of $30.6 billion in revenues, the chemical sector was Türkiye’s second-largest exporting industry last year.

Türkiye’s total export revenues rose by 0.6 percent in 2023 from the previous year to a record $255.8 billion. The chemical sector accounted for 13.8 percent of the country’s export revenues.

“The year 2023 was difficult due to the slowdown in global trade, problems with logistics, global inflation and fluctuations in energy prices,” Pelister said.

Türkiye’s chemical industry increased its share in global chemical exports by around 10 percent in the first half of 2023, according to Pelister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river

Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river

    Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river

  2. Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee

    Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee

  3. Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry

    Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry

  4. Over 450 smuggled animals taken under protection in Gaziantep

    Over 450 smuggled animals taken under protection in Gaziantep

  5. Rockfalls triple in the eastern Black Sea region

    Rockfalls triple in the eastern Black Sea region
Recommended
Türkiye can help Libya use its potential in energy: Minister

Türkiye can help Libya use its potential in energy: Minister
Moody’s revises Türkiye’s outlook to positive

Moody’s revises Türkiye’s outlook to positive
Foreigners invest most in finance, retail sectors

Foreigners invest most in finance, retail sectors
Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer
Indonesias president visits Vietnams EV maker Vinfast

Indonesia's president visits Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast

Spain raises minimum wage by 5 percent

Spain raises minimum wage by 5 percent
WORLD Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows no one will stop us

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 100th day on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "no one will stop us" from destroying the militant group.
ECONOMY Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Türkiye’s chemical industry aims to increase its export revenues by around 15 percent this year compared with 2023 to $35 billion.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".