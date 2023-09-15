ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

THE HAGUE
ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients like human doctor

Artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT diagnosed patients rushed to emergency at least as well as doctors and in some cases outperformed them, Dutch researchers have found, saying AI could "revolutionize the medical field."

But the report published on Sept. 13 also stressed ER doctors needn't hang up their scrubs just yet, with the chatbot potentially able to speed up diagnosis but not replace human medical judgement and experience.

Scientists examined 30 cases treated in an emergency service in the Netherlands in 2022, feeding in anonymized patient history, lab tests and the doctors' own observations to ChatGPT, asking it to provide five possible diagnoses.

They then compared the chatbot's shortlist to the same five diagnoses suggested by ER doctors with access to the same information, then cross-checked with the correct diagnosis in each case.

Doctors had the correct diagnosis in the top five in 87 percent of cases, compared to 97 percent for ChatGPT version 3.5 and 87 percent for version 4.0.

"Simply put, this indicates that ChatGPT was able to suggest medical diagnoses much like a human doctor would," said Hidde ten Berg, from the emergency medicine department at the Netherlands' Jeroen Bosch Hospital.

Co-author Steef Kurstjens told AFP the survey did not indicate that computers could one day be running the ER, but that AI can play a vital role in assisting under-pressure medics.

"The key point is that the chatbot doesn't replace the physician but it can help in providing a diagnosis and it can maybe come up with ideas the doctor hasn't thought of," Kurstjens told AFP.

Large language models such as ChatGPT are not designed as medical devices, he stressed, and there would also be privacy concerns about feeding confidential and sensitive medical data into a chatbot.

Artificial Intelligence,

ARTS & LIFE Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

    Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

  2. ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

    ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

  3. London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

    London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

  4. Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

    Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

  5. Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent

    Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent
Recommended
Mamut Art Project presents brand new platform

Mamut Art Project presents brand new platform
Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
New performing arts center opens at Manhattan 9/11 site

New performing arts center opens at Manhattan 9/11 site
Londons V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition
Inscription reveals Türkiyes strategic importance in maritime trade

Inscription reveals Türkiye's strategic importance in maritime trade
Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins
WORLD Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.

ECONOMY Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

The combined net profit of nearly 1 million enterprises in Türkiye leaped 423 percent in 2022 from 2021 to stand at 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($56 billion), according to a survey jointly carried out by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.