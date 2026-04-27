Charlize Theron scales Times Square billboard

NEW YORK

Charlize Theron has taken film promotion to new heights by climbing a towering billboard in New York’s Times Square as part of a bold campaign for her upcoming action movie “Apex.”

The Oscar-winning actor stunned onlookers as she ascended the massive vertical structure, turning the busy Manhattan landmark into a live promotional stage. The stunt, which quickly spread across social media, was designed to highlight the physically demanding nature of her role in the film.

Theron, known for performing many of her own stunts, reportedly underwent climbing training ahead of the event. The performance emphasized the action-driven tone of “Apex,” in which she plays a highly skilled operative navigating extreme environments.

Passersby gathered in Times Square to watch the spectacle, while videos of the climb circulated widely online, generating buzz ahead of the film’s release. The campaign reflects a growing trend in Hollywood toward immersive and attention-grabbing promotional strategies.

Theron has built a reputation for taking on physically intense roles, from “Mad Max: Fury Road” to “Atomic Blonde,” often pushing the limits of traditional action performances. Her latest appearance in Times Square reinforces her image as one of the industry’s most committed action stars.

While details about “Apex” remain limited, the high-profile stunt suggests the film will lean heavily into adrenaline-fueled storytelling. The billboard climb not only served as a marketing move but also as a demonstration of Theron’s hands-on approach to her craft.

The event added a striking visual moment to the heart of New York City, blending entertainment with spectacle and setting the stage for what producers hope will be a major box-office draw.