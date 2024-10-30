Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

MUĞLA
Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

The winners of the Maximiles Black Bodrum Cup were celebrated at a vibrant awards ceremony in Halicarnassus, marking the 36th anniversary of this prestigious sailing competition.

The event gathered sailors from Türkiye and beyond for five days of competitive racing and camaraderie. Held on Oct. 21-26, the Cup turns the third week of October into a festival of sailing every year.

This year’s Bodrum Cup highlighted sustainability efforts, with nearly 100 sailboats and over 15,000 attendees joining to support environmental protection and social responsibility.

Activities in many fields ranging from racing to entertainment, economy, education, health, environmental protection and social responsibility were followed with great interest by crowds.

Süleyman Uysal, chairman of the Bodrum Cup Organizing Committee, expressed his pride in the event’s growth. “The Bodrum Cup has successfully fulfilled every mission assigned to it, and will continue making a significant impact on Bodrum tourism and beyond,” he stated.

Among the awards given were the Maximiles Black Bodrum Cup, won by Gara Bag, Maximiles Black The Bodrum Cup Challenge Cup, claimed by Always, and the Opet Cruiser Cup, awarded to Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Pupa. The “Bodrum’s Fastest” title went to Sallyna for its remarkable 12-mile speed performance, as well as the Anadolu Sigorta Bodrum Cup 36th Anniversary Special Cup.

For the first time, the entire event was livestreamed on YouTube and Instagram, enabling a global audience to witness the thrill of Türkiye’s largest sailing festival.

Concluding the ceremony, Mert Demir, who presented the awards, expressed hope for the future. “With such enthusiasm, we can expect even more participation next year,” he said, underscoring the significance of the Cup’s role in Bodrum’s cultural scene.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
LATEST NEWS

  1. Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

    Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

  2. Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

    Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

  3. Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

    Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

  4. Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

    Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

  5. BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

    BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
Recommended
Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
Court makes potential landmark ruling on rent dispute

Court makes potential landmark ruling on rent dispute
Vehicles marooned in mud of drying Gölbaşı Dam Lake

Vehicles marooned in mud of drying Gölbaşı Dam Lake

Antalya lifts seal on illegal Russian schools

Antalya lifts seal on illegal Russian schools
EUs Borrell stresses Türkiyes growing geopolitical importance

EU's Borrell stresses Türkiye's growing geopolitical importance
Regulation on Turkish language, safety guidelines in online sales

Regulation on Turkish language, safety guidelines in online sales
WORLD Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off course by muddled remarks from U.S. President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Türkiye’s tourism revenue increased by 6.6 percent to $46.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2024 from a year ago, while foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.8 percent to 41.9 million in the same period, separate official data showed on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿