Champions of 36th Bodrum Cup announced

MUĞLA

The winners of the Maximiles Black Bodrum Cup were celebrated at a vibrant awards ceremony in Halicarnassus, marking the 36th anniversary of this prestigious sailing competition.

The event gathered sailors from Türkiye and beyond for five days of competitive racing and camaraderie. Held on Oct. 21-26, the Cup turns the third week of October into a festival of sailing every year.

This year’s Bodrum Cup highlighted sustainability efforts, with nearly 100 sailboats and over 15,000 attendees joining to support environmental protection and social responsibility.

Activities in many fields ranging from racing to entertainment, economy, education, health, environmental protection and social responsibility were followed with great interest by crowds.

Süleyman Uysal, chairman of the Bodrum Cup Organizing Committee, expressed his pride in the event’s growth. “The Bodrum Cup has successfully fulfilled every mission assigned to it, and will continue making a significant impact on Bodrum tourism and beyond,” he stated.

Among the awards given were the Maximiles Black Bodrum Cup, won by Gara Bag, Maximiles Black The Bodrum Cup Challenge Cup, claimed by Always, and the Opet Cruiser Cup, awarded to Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Pupa. The “Bodrum’s Fastest” title went to Sallyna for its remarkable 12-mile speed performance, as well as the Anadolu Sigorta Bodrum Cup 36th Anniversary Special Cup.

For the first time, the entire event was livestreamed on YouTube and Instagram, enabling a global audience to witness the thrill of Türkiye’s largest sailing festival.

Concluding the ceremony, Mert Demir, who presented the awards, expressed hope for the future. “With such enthusiasm, we can expect even more participation next year,” he said, underscoring the significance of the Cup’s role in Bodrum’s cultural scene.