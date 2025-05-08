Chamber head calls on Turkish firms to invest in Denver

ISTANBUL

There are opportunities for economic growth between Türkiye and the U.S. city of Denver, including in aerospace, aviation, bioscience and health care, the head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has said.

"We are here to signal that our community is aligned and welcome and open to any opportunities that we can have to work together to further both the interests of Turkish businesses in the U.S. and Colorado, and Metro member businesses here in Türkiye," J. J. Ament told the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council meeting in Istanbul.

Nothing that Turkish Airlines operates direct flights between Denver and Istanbul, he said the number of people traveling between the two destinations has doubled since the Turkish flag carrier established non-stop flights.

Murat Özyeğin, head of TAIK, or the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council, said there is momentum and good collaboration opportunities to explore between the two cities.

"I know that some of the American companies that are present with us, they are considering investments or trade ties with Türkiye, while at the same time, Turkish companies are now increasingly investing in U.S.," he said, adding it is now in the range of $10 billion and $3 billion to $4 billion of that has been made through TAİK members.

The Türkiye-U.S. strategy is very central to TAIK's strategy, he said.

Noting the trade target of $100 billion between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, which was established in Trump's previous term, he said TAİK believes the momentum will increase now that the Trump administration has returned.