Chamber head calls on Turkish firms to invest in Denver

Chamber head calls on Turkish firms to invest in Denver

ISTANBUL
Chamber head calls on Turkish firms to invest in Denver

There are opportunities for economic growth between Türkiye and the U.S. city of Denver, including in aerospace, aviation, bioscience and health care, the head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has said.

"We are here to signal that our community is aligned and welcome and open to any opportunities that we can have to work together to further both the interests of Turkish businesses in the U.S. and Colorado, and Metro member businesses here in Türkiye," J. J. Ament told the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council meeting in Istanbul.

Nothing that Turkish Airlines operates direct flights between Denver and Istanbul, he said the number of people traveling between the two destinations has doubled since the Turkish flag carrier established non-stop flights.

Murat Özyeğin, head of TAIK, or the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council, said there is momentum and good collaboration opportunities to explore between the two cities.

"I know that some of the American companies that are present with us, they are considering investments or trade ties with Türkiye, while at the same time, Turkish companies are now increasingly investing in U.S.," he said, adding it is now in the range of $10 billion and $3 billion to $4 billion of that has been made through TAİK members.

The Türkiye-U.S. strategy is very central to TAIK's strategy, he said.

Noting the trade target of $100 billion between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, which was established in Trump's previous term, he said TAİK believes the momentum will increase now that the Trump administration has returned.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April
Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger

Vestel Mobilite unveils 1 MW electric vehicle charger
Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent

Industrial production recovers in March, rising 2.5 percent
Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister

Energy diplomacy helps ensure energy security: Minister
China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts

China can play hardball at trade talks with US: Analysts
Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years

Former head of crypto platform Celsius sentenced 12 years
Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm

Companies hold off hiring amid uncertainties, says temp firm
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿