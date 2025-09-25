Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

ŞIRNAK

After nearly half a century, members of the Chaldean Catholic community who had once left their ancestral homes in southeastern Türkiye returned to the village of Kösreli in Şırnak’s Silopi district, where they held a deeply symbolic mass and offered prayers at the village cemetery.

Around 150 participants, traveling from across Türkiye and abroad, gathered at the foot of Mount Cudi as part of a 10-day visit to Şırnak and Mardin.

In the village church, the sound of church bells echoed once more, accompanied by candlelight and solemn prayers that stirred emotional moments for many. Following the service, the group visited the cemetery, paying tribute to their ancestors with prayers.

Türkiye’s Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Sabri Anar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received. “A large group has come here from both within the country and abroad. Our aim is to reconcile those who left this land with their past and show them that the region is safe. Each visit fills us with happiness. In the eyes of our people, we can see the longing for homeland, for soil and for history,” he said.

For many, the visit was profoundly personal. Reşit Duman, who emigrated to France in 1983 at the age of 15, emphasized his community’s enduring ties.

“We thank the government and the people here for the respect they show us. No matter where we live, we still feel like citizens of this state. Our fathers and grandfathers served this country, and we carry that respect,” he noted.

Others recalled the bittersweet emotions of return. “When I saw the village after so many years, I cried,” said 60-year-old Metin Anar, who left in 1975.