Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

ŞIRNAK
Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

After nearly half a century, members of the Chaldean Catholic community who had once left their ancestral homes in southeastern Türkiye returned to the village of Kösreli in Şırnak’s Silopi district, where they held a deeply symbolic mass and offered prayers at the village cemetery.

Around 150 participants, traveling from across Türkiye and abroad, gathered at the foot of Mount Cudi as part of a 10-day visit to Şırnak and Mardin.

In the village church, the sound of church bells echoed once more, accompanied by candlelight and solemn prayers that stirred emotional moments for many. Following the service, the group visited the cemetery, paying tribute to their ancestors with prayers.

Türkiye’s Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Sabri Anar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received. “A large group has come here from both within the country and abroad. Our aim is to reconcile those who left this land with their past and show them that the region is safe. Each visit fills us with happiness. In the eyes of our people, we can see the longing for homeland, for soil and for history,” he said.

For many, the visit was profoundly personal. Reşit Duman, who emigrated to France in 1983 at the age of 15, emphasized his community’s enduring ties.

“We thank the government and the people here for the respect they show us. No matter where we live, we still feel like citizens of this state. Our fathers and grandfathers served this country, and we carry that respect,” he noted.

Others recalled the bittersweet emotions of return. “When I saw the village after so many years, I cried,” said 60-year-old Metin Anar, who left in 1975.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing
Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer
Türkiye eyes marriage license to tackle rising divorce rates

Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa

Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa
Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN

Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN
Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿