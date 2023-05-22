Ceylan receives standing ovation at Cannes

CANNES

Türkiye’s internationally acclaimed filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan received an 11-minute ovation during the screening of his latest film “Kuru Otlar Üstüne” (About Dry Grasses) at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Ceylan, who attended the premiere with the actors in the film, expressed his gratitude, thanking the film crew and the actors who took part in the film.

Written by director Ceylan, Ebru Ceylan and Akın Aksu, “About Dry Grasses” comes five years after his film “Ahlat Ağacı” (Wild Pear Tree). The film was finished in two years.

Starring Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici and Deniz Celiloğlu, the film features a young teacher, Samet who is doing his compulsory service in a remote village in Anatolia and meets Nuray during his pessimistic days when he is waiting to return to Istanbul.

It is not yet known when the film will be released in Türkiye.