Cereals exports hit $6.3 billion in seven months

  • August 15 2022 07:00:00

Cereals exports hit $6.3 billion in seven months

ISTANBUL
Cereals exports hit $6.3 billion in seven months

Türkiye’s cereals exports increased by 31.4 percent in the January-July period from a year ago to stand at $6.26 billion, according to Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association (İHBİR).

In July alone, exports grew by 22.4 percent on an annual basis to $181.5 million.

The main export market for local growers were Iraq, the United States and Algeria last month, İHBİR said.

“Despite many challenges which affect revenues, upward trend in exports has been continuing since May 2021,” commented Kazım Taycı, chair of İHBİR, citing the war between Russia and Ukraine, restrictions imposed on several products through those adverse developments.

Taycı links the continuing strong performance in export to Türkiye’s geographical location, which offers advantages in logistics, and the shifts in supply chains that works to the country’s advantage.

“We need to work to establish a permanent presence in the countries which growers and exports sell products to and identify the distribution channels in those markets. We need to be in the field in those markets to understand how we should distribute our products. This is very crucial not lose those markets once the supply chains return to the pre-COVID situation,” he said.

Türkiye’s overall exports grew by 19 percent in the first seven months of the year compared with the same period of 2021 to $144.4 billion.

The agriculture sector’s exports increased by 20 percent year-on-year to $18.79 billion in January-July, capturing a 13 percent share in the country’s total exports.

Plant product exports rose by 15.8 percent annually to $11.69 billion in the first seven months of 2022.

Economy,

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot
MOST POPULAR

  1. Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister

    Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister

  2. Turkish police focus on 7 suspects in Khashoggi case: Report

    Turkish police focus on 7 suspects in Khashoggi case: Report

  3. Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

    Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

  4. Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

    Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

  5. Actor Anne Heche ‘brain dead’ after crash

    Actor Anne Heche ‘brain dead’ after crash
Recommended
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas

Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
150,000 Bangladeshi tea workers strike against dollar-a-day wages

150,000 Bangladeshi tea workers strike against dollar-a-day wages
Rebound in tourism activity boosts investments

Rebound in tourism activity boosts investments
Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year
Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister

Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister
Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2
WORLD Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five people died and 16 were injured in an explosion Sunday in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil in an attack the government blamed on organized crime, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors were awarded a total of 156 projects worth $5.94 billion in foreign countries from January to July this year, data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.