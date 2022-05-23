Ceramic works, statues displayed in an underworld exhibition

MUĞLA

Within the scope of the Blue Exile Art Project, some 25 artworks of 22 local artists have been exhibited underwater in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

Bodrum Provincial Governor Bilgehan Bayar, Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras and Bodrum Marine Museum head Selen Cambazoğlu attended the ceremony held on May 21.

“Local artists gave a strong message with an underwater exhibition that Bodrum is not only consisted of sun, sand and beach. There is also scuba diving tourism here,” Bayar said in an opening speech.

Calling the ceramic artists’ and sculpturers’ works “masterpieces,” Aras highlighted the importance of an underwater exhibition. “The project, conducted by the municipality and the museum points out awareness to the environment and the pollution of the seas,” he expressed.

Cambazoğlu was another official, underlining that the underwater art exhibition will have a good impact on the tourism of the district.

After the press conference on land, the officials then dived into the sea.

Cutting a symbolic ribbon at the 15-meter depth, the officials “opened the underwater exhibition” in which ceramic works and statues stood.

The ceremony ended with unfurling a giant Turkish flag at the surface of the sea. The duration of the underwater exhibition was not announced.