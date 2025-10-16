Centuries-old olive tree in Hatay continues to yield fruit

HATAY
In the courtyard of a centuries-old mosque in the southern province of Hatay, a 1,358-year-old olive tree continues to bear fruit as a living symbol of Türkiye’s deep-rooted olive tradition.

Located within the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Complex — designed by renowned Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan and completed in 1574 — the Payas Selim II Mosque is home to this remarkable olive tree, officially registered as a “monumental tree” in 1976.

In Türkiye, the designation is given to trees of exceptional age, size or cultural significance that are legally protected as part of the country’s natural heritage.

Scientific studies conducted in 2010 by Professor Dr. Atabay Düzenli from Çukurova University determined the tree’s age at 1,358 years. With a canopy diameter of eight meters, it continues to bear fruit each autumn.

The olives are harvested every October during the second week of the month and pressed into oil using traditional methods.

İbrahim Gülcü, the imam of the Payas II Selim Mosque, explained that the tree produces around 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of olives each year.

“The harvest is carried out very carefully,” Gülcü said. “In previous years, a small amount of the olive oil produced from this tree was even sent as a gift to our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan].”

He added that a disease affecting the tree four years ago was successfully treated under the supervision of the Regional Directorate of Foundations, which regularly monitors its health.

“Our tree defies the centuries and continues to give olives despite its age. Visitors are always fascinated by it, and I personally introduce it to those who come here,” he said.

Türkiye is among the world’s leading olive and olive oil producers. The Mediterranean climate, particularly in the Aegean and southern provinces such as Hatay, provides ideal conditions for olive cultivation.

Olive trees have been grown in Anatolia for thousands of years, symbolizing peace and endurance in local culture.

 

