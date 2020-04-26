Centuries-old hidden tunnels to serve tourism

  • April 26 2020 13:21:00

Centuries-old hidden tunnels to serve tourism

KARABÜK
Centuries-old hidden tunnels to serve tourism

Nearly four-century-old hidden tunnels in the western Black Sea province of Karabük’s Safranbolu district, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and famous for its historical houses, will serve tourism.

One of the best protected cities in the world, the historical Safranbolu is home to the Ottoman-era mosques, inns, fountains and bridges as well as traditional houses built between the 18th and 20th centuries. Three different tunnels, which are in different heights and consisting of cut stones and arches, will be revealed with a new project.

These tunnels, which were built centuries ago for the purpose of making more use of the agricultural lands through arches on Akçasu Stream, are passing below the blacksmiths and coppersmiths’ bazaars, Cinci Inn and the İzzet Mehmet Pasha Mosque.

Centuries-old hidden tunnels to serve tourism

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Safranbolu Culture and Tourism Foundation chair Şefik Yılmaz Dizdar said that as a foundation, they are trying to protect the cultural richness of the district and to prepare projects.

Stating that they are in cooperation with the governorship, municipality, district governorship and culture and tourism directorate, Dizdar said, “We make projects to survive the historical buildings in our district. One of them is the tunnels under the district. We have prepared a project for the restoration of these tunnels that stand out with their architecture and to open them to tourism. The project has been accepted. A few paperwork is left. When these are completed, we will start working and open these tunnels to tourism.”

Stating that the architecture of the tunnels can be taught as a lesson, Dizdar said, “These tunnels, which were built with the possibilities of that time centuries ago, have been able to hold huge structures up to now. Everyone has to see how the waterfall was created underground with the possibilities of that time and how the drains and the sewage system were designed separately.”

Dizdar said that the district welcomes some 1.5 million local and foreign tourists annually, and that with the opening of tunnels, people will be able to see these hidden architectural wonders.

Centuries-old hidden tunnels to serve tourism

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Bye bye tutus, hello masks: French opera houses join COVID battle

Bye bye tutus, hello masks: French opera houses join COVID battle

Kitten adopted, fed by pregnant dog in Turkey

Kitten adopted, fed by pregnant dog in Turkey
Istanbul Jazz Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Istanbul Jazz Festival postponed due to COVID-19
Tea, beer, garlic: World coping with lockdown

Tea, beer, garlic: World coping with lockdown
Stones’ song resonates through virus times

Stones’ song resonates through virus times
Turkish laughing man’s story might not be so funny

Turkish laughing man’s story might not be so funny
WORLD White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on April 25.
ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 