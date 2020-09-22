Central government gross debt stock at $249 bln

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government totaled 1.8 trillion Turkish liras (around $24 billion) as of end-August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 21.

The August figure surged 45% compared to the corresponding period in 2019, ministry data showed.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 45.5% of the debt stock is denominated in local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency, the ministry said.

Nearly 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($150.9 billion) of the debt was domestic and 711.9 billion liras ($97.9 billion) was external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 18.8 billion liras ($2.6 billion) at the end of last month.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 7.28 at the end of August.