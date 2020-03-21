Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.

The figure was 25 percent up from the corresponding period last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 48 percent of the debt stock is denominated in local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency, the ministry said.

Nearly 786 billion Turkish liras ($126 billion) or 55.8 percent of the debt was domestic and 623.5 billion liras ($96.9 billion) were external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 17.8 billion liras ($2.85 billion) at the end of February.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 6.24 at the end of last month.