Central government debt stock totals $294 billion in July

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 12.045 trillion Turkish Liras ($294.28 billion) at the end of July, according to official figures.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up by 48.6 percent versus the end of July last year.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households.

Some 45.8 percent of the debt stock is denominated in Türkiye’s local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency.

While 6.88 trillion liras ($168.1 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 5.16 trillion liras ($126 billion) was external, it added.

As of the end of July, Treasury bills made up 74 billion liras of the debt stock, while government bonds totaled 6.8 trillion liras and international bonds stood at 3.9 trillion liras.

The shares of domestic and external debt in the total were 6.8 trillion liras and 5.16 trillion liras, respectively — up from 6.6 trillion liras and 4.89 trillion liras in June. Loans accounted for 1.23 trillion liras of the total central government debt stock at the end of July, according to the data.