Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer

  • February 15 2022 09:12:00

ANKARA
The Turkish Central Bank will move its headquarters from Ankara to Istanbul this summer, according to an internal e-mail notice reported by the local media on Feb. 14. 

Last year, Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu told the media about plans to relocate the bank’s units to the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), which is still under construction, within 2022.

The transition will start in June and last until September, according to an internal e-mail allegedly sent to the employees on Feb. 11.

The Central Bank already has a building in Istanbul’s Ümraniye district, where some monetary policy meetings take place.
The Istanbul Finance Center project is set to serve as a global hub for financial systems and non-banking financial methods.

The project “will bring together and integrate a full modern financial services eco-system, including public and private sector banks, insurance companies, regulators, intermediary institutions, professional service companies and national and international businesses from across the industry’s sub-sectors,” according to its website.

Located in the district of Ataşehir, the İFC will include 1.4 million square meters of office space and will host up to 50,000 employees daily.

