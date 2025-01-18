Central Bank targets to lower inflation to 21 percent by year's end

Central Bank targets to lower inflation to 21 percent by year's end

The Turkish Central Bank aims to reduce inflation to 21% by the end of the year, the governor of the bank said on Thursday.

Fatih Karahan said in the central province Eskisehir during an event that with the decline in the risk premium, the foreign interest burden decreased by $7 billion annually.

Stating that the decisive stance in monetary policy has reduced the underlying trend of monthly inflation and strengthened the disinflation process through rebalancing in domestic demand, real appreciation in the Turkish lira and improvement in inflation expectations, Karahan said that the increased coordination of fiscal policy will also contribute significantly to this process.

“With the measures taken in the first phase, we prevented inflation from rising to higher levels," he underlined.

Karahan stated that the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained until there is a significant and permanent decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range.

In this direction, Karahan stated that the level of the policy rate will be determined in a way to ensure the tightness required by the envisaged disinflation process, taking into account inflation realizations and expectations.

“The Committee will take its decisions with an inflation outlook-oriented, cautious and meeting-based approach," he added.

The country’s annual inflation rate was at 44.38% in December \ and the bank’s policy interest rate is at 47.5%.

