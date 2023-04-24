Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

ANKARA
Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

Last month, the bank kept the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) unchanged at 8.5 percent.

“The committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability,” the bank said in a statement released after the MPC’s March 23 meeting. Some economists expect the Central Bank to keep the rates constant at its meeting this week. 

In his speech on April 21 in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said both interest rate and inflation would decline.
Interest rates will not increase but fall as long as he is in power, Erdoğan said.

“They [interest rates] may increase in the U.S. and Europe, but interest rates in Türkiye will fall. And you will see that as interest rates fall, so will inflation,” he added.

Consecutive rate cuts

Türkiye’s Central Bank has gradually slashed its policy rate to 8.5 percent from 19 percent since 2021.

While the level and underlying trend of inflation have been improved, with the support of the implemented integrated policy approach, the effect of earthquake-driven supply-demand imbalances on inflation is being closely monitored, the bank said last month.

“It has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake,” it added.

Besides the Central Bank’s rate decision, the markets will also keep an eye on several key macroeconomic data to be released this week.

On April 24, the Central Bank will release the figures for the capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing industry.

The capacity usage declined from 75.7 percent in February to 74.2 percent in March, the bank reported last month.

The bank will also unveil the real sector confidence index on April 24, which advanced by 1.7 points in March compared with the previous month to 104.1.

The economic confidence index for April will be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 27.

The statistics authority is also scheduled to release the foreign trade data or March and tourism data for the first quarter of 2023 on April 28.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets
LATEST NEWS

  1. World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

    World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

  2. Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

    Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

  3. Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

    Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

  4. Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

    Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

  5. Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister

    Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister
Recommended
GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
Manufacturers hope for AI boost in their factories

Manufacturers hope for AI boost in their factories
Nebati slams opposition leader over FDIs

Nebati slams opposition leader over FDIs
Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister

Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister
Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles

Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles
Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.