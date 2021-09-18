Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

  • September 18 2021 07:00:00

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

ANKARA
Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 17 changed the conditions for utilization and repayment of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.

According to a statement by the bank, the total rediscount credit limit has been increased to $30 billion.

"Of this limit, $20 billion is allocated to the credits to be extended via the Export Credit Bank of Turkey (Turk Eximbank), and $10 billion is allocated to the credits to be extended via other banks," the statement said.

The Turkish lira equivalent of $5 billion of the aforementioned total limit can also be used for rediscount credits in Turkish lira, it added.

Loans will be extended to net exporter firms with an export amount that is at least 10% more than their import amount in the last three years or the last year and they can only be used for payments of the specified expenditures in Turkish lira.

Credit repayments will be made only with export proceeds.

The maximum maturity of credits has been updated to 180 days from 240 days, the bank said, adding for credits that are extended to finance exports to new markets, exports of high technology products, and foreign exchange earning services, the maximum maturity will remain as 360 days.

The changes will become effective from Oct. 1, 2021.

Economy, export limit,

TURKEY Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister

Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

    SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  3. UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

    UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

    Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams
Recommended
Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires

Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires
Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

Prices at markets come under strict scrunity
Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July
Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Fitch revises up Turkeys growth forecast to 9.2% this year

Fitch revises up Turkey's growth forecast to 9.2% this year
Turkey’s Getir launches in Spain’s Madrid, Barcelona

Turkey’s Getir launches in Spain’s Madrid, Barcelona
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 17 changed the conditions for utilization and repayment of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 