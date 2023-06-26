Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

ANKARA
Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced a measure aimed at simplifying its micro and macroprudential framework.

In a statement released on June 25, the bank recalled that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said following the rate-setting meeting on June 22 that the existing micro and macroprudential framework would be gradually simplified, guided by impact analyses.

“As a first step in this context, the securities maintenance regulation is simplified to increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro financial stability, and published in the Official Gazette,” the statement said.

The simplification process will continue in a gradual manner in line with the principles announced by the Monetary Policy Committee, it added.

At the June 22 meeting, the MPC decided to increase the policy rate - one-week repo auction rate - from 8.5 percent to 15 percent.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that the economic policies aim to ensure price stability and achieve financial stability in the short term.

“We are determined in attaining price stability, financial stability and macroeconomic stability. We’ll continue to do what it takes to get there,” he wrote on Twitter.

As highlighted in the Monetary Policy Committee statement on June 222, the path towards price stability is going to be gradual but steadfast, Şimşek said.

“All economic units rolled up their sleeves to fight inflation. I am confident that we will do this in a stable and determined manner,” Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan told reporters on June 23 following a meeting with members of the Banks Association of Türkiye (TBB).

She added that bankers convened their demands to be met during the simplification process.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on real clothes

Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

    Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

  2. ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

    ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

  3. Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

    Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

  4. Türkiye breaks daily export record

    Türkiye breaks daily export record

  5. Demand for rental housing rising fast

    Demand for rental housing rising fast
Recommended
German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty

German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty
Dutch to shut taps at quake-hit gas field in October

Dutch to shut taps at quake-hit gas field in October
Hoteliers struggling to find workers amid labor shortage

Hoteliers struggling to find workers amid labor shortage
Türkiye breaks daily export record

Türkiye breaks daily export record
Demand for rental housing rising fast

Demand for rental housing rising fast
AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced a measure aimed at simplifying its micro and macroprudential framework.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.