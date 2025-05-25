Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

ANKARA
Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

The Central Bank has made changes to the reserve requirement ratios for short-term Turkish Lira-denominated funding obtained from abroad.

“The reserve requirement ratio, which was 12 percent for maturities up to one year for lira-denominated funds from repo transactions abroad, has been differentiated across maturities and loans obtained from abroad,” the bank said in a statement.

Accordingly, the reserve requirement ratio was raised to 8 percent for maturities up to one month, and to 14 percent for maturities up to three months.

The changes in the reserve requirement ratios were made in order to strengthen macro-financial stability and the monetary transmission mechanism, the bank said.

Earlier this month, the bank raised the reserve requirement ratios for FX deposits by 200 basis points across all maturities, and the minimum share of export proceeds to be sold to the bank was set at 35 percent until July 31.

Also, the remuneration rate applied to required reserves maintained for lira deposits has been raised from 84 percent to 86 percent of the bank’s weighted average funding cost.

The monetary transmission mechanism is strengthened and risks to the central bank's balance sheet are mitigated, Governor Fatih Karahan said during a presentation of the bank’s inflation report on May 22.

It is crucial that consumer loans follow a course that supports the rebalancing in domestic demand, Karahan said, adding that lira commercial loan growth is in line with monthly growth limits and loan demand.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Teslas sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

    Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

  2. Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

    Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

  3. OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

    OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

  4. German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

    German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

  5. Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

    Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion
Recommended
Teslas sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets
Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers
OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump
German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia
Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9
TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue
Over 7,500 companies established in April

Over 7,500 companies established in April
WORLD Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's party on Sunday swept the board in parliamentary and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition in protest over his disputed re-election last year.
ECONOMY Teslas sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

While sales of Tesla are plunging in many markets such as the United States, Europe and China, it is virtually selling out in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿